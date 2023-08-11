Thomas (calf) isn't available for Friday's preseason game against Cleveland, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas hasn't practiced for the past week and likely will miss time beyond Friday. He struggled last season and is scheduled for a non-guaranteed $6.28 million base salary this year, but the Commanders seemingly intend to give him another shot as their top pass-catching TE. With Thomas unavailable, Cole Turner is probably the team's best receiver at the position, while John Bates is the most experienced option.