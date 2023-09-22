Thomas (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Thomas didn't practice this week after an early exit from last Sunday's 35-33 win over Denver. He's seen 11 targets in six quarters of action this season, but there's no guarantee of similar involvement for the backup tight ends with both John Bates and Cole Turner likely to play a lot.
More News
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Officially DNP on Thursday•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Not seen at practice Thursday•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Not at practice•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Not returning Sunday•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Commanders' Logan Thomas: Busy in season debut•