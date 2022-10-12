Thomas (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Thomas will miss a second straight game after failing to practice Tuesday or Wednesday. John Bates and Cole Turner split TE snaps in the Week 5 loss to Tennessee, with their timeshare making it hard to count on either for more than 2-3 targets in Thomas 'absence.
