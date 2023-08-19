Thomas (calf) did some jogging and worked on a side field with trainers at practice Saturday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Thomas has been bothered by a calf strain since early August and missed Washington's first preseason game last week. It seems likely that he'll sit out Monday's contest against Baltimore as well, though that hasn't yet been confirmed. Given his ability to work on a side field Saturday, there remains hope that Thomas can be ready for the start of the regular season.