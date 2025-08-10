McCaffrey (illness) participated in Sunday's training camp practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

McCaffrey played just one snap in Friday's preseason loss to the Patriots due to an illness, but he has recovered enough to return for Sunday's practice. He's battling for a larger role in the Commanders' offense, and he should continue to see an uptick in reps with the first-team offense for as long as Terry McLaurin (ankle/contract) is sidelined.