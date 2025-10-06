McCaffrey caught one of two targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.

The second-year wideout from Rice was electric in Sunday's win, recording a 50-yard completion over the middle of the field to set up a game-tying field goal at the end of the second quarter. Additionally, McCaffrey returned three kicks for 92 yards and has now accumulated 377 kick-return yards through Washington's first five games this season. He played 22 offensive snaps and operated as the Commanders' No. 3 wideout with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) both sidelined in Week 5. McCaffrey will likely play another depth role in the wide receiver corps and continue returning kicks in the Week 6 matchup against the Bears.