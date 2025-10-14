McCaffrey brought in his only target for a 33-yard touchdown and returned four kickoffs for 127 yards in the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

McCaffrey got wide open down the left side of the field in the third quarter for his touchdown, erasing a 16-10 deficit in the process. The second-year wideout also had a splash play on his only catch in Week 5 against the Chargers, with that reception covering a season-high 50 yards. Despite his obvious big-play potential, McCaffrey has notably seen only three targets over the last two games with both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin, knee) missing from those contests, keeping his fantasy value limited to deep leagues and large-field DFS tournaments in a Week 7 road matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday.