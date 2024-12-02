McCaffrey caught both of his targets for 13 yards in a 42-19 win over the Titans on Sunday.
McCaffrey didn't get any extra playing time after starting wideout Noah Brown left with a rib injury. Dyami Brown filled in instead, while McCaffrey and Olamide Zaccheaus maintained their usual depth roles. In any case, Noah Brown may be healthy after the Week 14 bye.
More News
-
Commanders' Luke McCaffrey: Catches one pass against Dallas•
-
Commanders' Luke McCaffrey: Targeted once•
-
Commanders' Luke McCaffrey: Quiet in win over Chicago•
-
Commanders' Luke McCaffrey: Not targeted in blowout win•
-
Commanders' Luke McCaffrey: Targeted once in loss•
-
Commanders' Luke McCaffrey: Catches three passes•