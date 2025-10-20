McCaffrey failed to secure either of his two targets during Washington's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He did field eight kickoff returns, racking up a total of 209 return yards (long of 41).

McCaffrey wasn't able to take advantage of absences from all of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Noah Brown (groin/knee) and Deebo Samuel (heel) versus Dallas, though the departure of quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) early in the second half didn't help matters. He had scored in three of four contest leading up to the Week 7 loss, but versus the Cowboys all of rookie fourth-rounder Jaylin Lane, veterans Chris Moore and while Robbie Chosen, and tight end Zach Ertz finished with more targets and yardage than McCaffrey, That will make him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a tough primetime matchup against the Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 27 in Week 8, especially if Daniels is unable to go and Marcus Mariota draws the start at QB.