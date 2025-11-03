Commanders' Luke McCaffrey: Hurts shoulder on SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCaffrey (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
McCaffrey returned the opening kickoff 19 yards but was ruled questionable to return shortly thereafter. Washington's thin at wide receiver in the absence of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps). Chris Moore, Jaylin Lane and Treylon Burks are the healthy alternatives to Deebo Samuel.
