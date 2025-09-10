McCaffrey failed to record a single target in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.

McCaffrey was unable to take a step forward in the first game of his second season, as the 24-year-old was not targeted in the passing game and was on the field for just five of the Commanders' 70 offensive snaps. Buried on the wide receiver depth chart behind Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown and Jaylin Lane, McCaffrey will not see enough usage in Washington's offense to make a fantasy impact on a consistent basis. Nonetheless, the Rice product will have his next chance to be more involved when the Commanders visit the Packers in Week 2.