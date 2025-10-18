McCaffrey is slated to serve as the Commanders' top wide receiver for Sunday's NFC East tilt against the Cowboys due to the absences of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Noah Brown (groin/knee) and Deebo Samuel (heel), Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McLaurin will miss a fourth straight game while working through a quadriceps injury, Brown was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and Samuel was officially ruled out Saturday due to a lingering heel issue. That leaves the Commanders with three healthy wide receivers on the active roster in McCaffrey, rookie fourth-rounder Jaylin Lane and veteran Chris Moore while Robbie Chosen, Ja'Corey Brooks, Jacoby Jones and Treylon Burks are options to be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's contest. McCaffrey hasn't seen more than three targets in each of the first six games of the regular season. However, he has caught three touchdown passes over his last four games, and the 2024 third-rounder should see more targets from Jayden Daniels against a Dallas secondary that will be without starting cornerback Trevon Diggs (concussion) and could be without starting safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine).