McCaffrey (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

McCaffrey was injured while returning the opening kickoff. He was initially deemed questionable to return but got ruled out shortly thereafter. Deebo Samuel, Chris Moore, Jaylin Lane and Treylon Burks are the four other wide receivers dressed for Washington. Lane or Samuel will likely take over as the kickoff returner.

