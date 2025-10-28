McCaffrey recorded three receptions for 24 yards on three targets in Monday's 28-7 loss to Kansas City. He also returned one kickoff for 37 yards.

Though Deebo Samuel (heel) and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) returned from their respective injury absences, McCaffrey actually saw his playing time pick up Monday. He had seen his snap shares hover between 30 and 45 percent over the previous three weeks, but McCaffrey ended up playing 27 of 53 offensive snaps (51 percent) against Kansas City, placing him second among Washington wideouts behind only Samuel. McLaurin's playing time was suppressed after he appeared to aggravate his quad injury during the second half, so if he's unable to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, the Commanders could once again look to McCaffrey to handle an expanded role.