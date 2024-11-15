McCaffrey had one target and no catches in Thursday's 26-18 loss at Philadelphia.
McCaffrey played 30 percent of snaps on offense, fifth most among Washington wide receivers. He's yet to draw more than three targets in a game and isn't likely to get a big usage bump Week 12 against Dallas.
