Mariota (knee), who was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Colts in London, is set to undergo further tests after suffering an aggravation of the right MCL sprain he initially sustained in the Commanders' second preseason game, Molly McGrath reported on the NFL Network broadcast.

Mariota ultimately moved past the injury ahead of the start of the regular season, but he'll most likely have to miss time after experiencing another setback in Week 4. The 32-year-old had been making a second straight start in place of the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow), completing three of four pass attempts for 46 yards and carrying once for 35 yards before leaving the game midway through the first quarter. Athan Kaliakmanis took over under center following Mariota's departure, but Kaliakmanis could move back to the No. 2 role if Mariota ends up being sidelined for the Commanders' Week 5 game against the Giants. Daniels was a limited participant in practice throughout Week 4 and may be ready to take back starting duties in Week 5 if he isn't hindered by his dislocated left elbow.