Mariota will start Monday's game in Kansas City after coach Dan Quinn ruled out Jayden Daniels (hamstring) on Thursday.

Mariota entered in place of Daniels early in the second half of this past Sunday's eventual loss at Dallas, and the latter's low-grade right hamstring strain will keep him out at least one contest. In two starts plus roughly one more half of play this season, Mariota has completed 35 of 58 passes for 426 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, turned 10 carries into 94 yards and one more TD and lost his only fumble.