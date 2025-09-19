Mariota will replace Jayden Daniels (knee) as Washington's starting quarterback Sunday against the Raiders, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.

Daniel returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, suggesting he may be ready for Week 4 at Atlanta on Sun., Sept. 28. In the meantime, Mariota will try to replicate his level of play from last season, when he completed 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns, with 92 yards and another TD on the ground. While unlikely to maintain that type of efficiency, Mariota does seem to be a good fit in Kliff Kingsbury's offense, and with enough running ability to offer fantasy value even if his passing stats are merely average.