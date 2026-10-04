The Commanders list Mariota as questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts in London due to a knee injury.

Mariota appeared to injure his right knee when he was sacked with 7:05 remaining in the first quarter. As Tashan Reed of The Washington Post notes, Mariota dealt with an MCL sprain in the same knee during the preseason, but it's unclear at this point whether he's dealing with any sort of related setback. With Jayden Daniels (elbow) inactive for a second straight game, the Commanders would be left with Athan Kaliakmanis as their lone healthy quarterback if Mariota is unable to continue. Reserve tight end Colson Yankoff would be an emergency option at quarterback for Washington if Kaliakmanis also departs with an injury at any point, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.