Mariota may be tasked with leading the Commanders offense Sunday versus the Raiders with Jayden Daniels dealing with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels was seen limping in the final minutes of last Thursday's loss in Green Bay, and after an MRI and a follow-up appointment with the team physician, a diagnosis has come to light. His status thus will be one to watch as the week continues, as DNPs from Daniels could signal that Mariota is in line for a spot start. In parts of three games last season with the Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Mariota completed 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and had 18 carries for 92 yards and one TD.