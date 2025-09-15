Mariota may be tasked with leading the Commanders offense Sunday versus the Raiders as Jayden Daniels deals with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels was seen limping in the final minutes of Thursday's loss in Green Bay, and an MRI revealed the sprain. DNPs from the starting QB could signal that Mariota is in line for a Week 3 spot start, but Daniels' injury isn't thought to be too serious. In parts of three games last season with the Commanders, Mariota completed 34 of 44 passes for 364 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and had 18 carries for 92 yards and one TD.