Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Mariota is dealing with a mild lower leg strain, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Quinn said his level of concern is "low" regarding Mariota's injury, but with Jayden Daniels and his top backup both not set to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman will get a chance to handle the bulk of reps. It sounds like Mariota's injury is minor enough that he could be available to suit up for preseason action versus the Bengals on Aug. 18.