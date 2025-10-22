Mariota is in line to start Monday night's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Per Jhabvala, Jayden Daniels is dealing with a low-grade hamstring strain and is not on track to get the start versus Kansas City. Mariota thus represents a Week 8 fantasy lineup option for those who roster Daniels or who are otherwise in need of QB help, with six teams on bye this week.