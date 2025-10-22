Commanders' Marcus Mariota: On track for MNF start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota is in line to start Monday night's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Per Jhabvala, Jayden Daniels is dealing with a low-grade hamstring strain and is not on track to get the start versus Kansas City. Mariota thus represents a Week 8 fantasy lineup option for those who roster Daniels or who are otherwise in need of QB help, with six teams on bye this week.
More News
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Steps in for injured starter•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Tosses two TDs in Week 4 loss•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Starting again•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Produces two TDs in big win•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Filling in for Daniels this week•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: May start Sunday•