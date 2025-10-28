Mariota completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while adding eight rushes for 28 yards in the Commanders' 28-7 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Washington.

Mariota put together another respectable stat line while filling in for Jayden Daniels (hamstring) for the third time this season, but he ultimately couldn't consistently move the Commanders down the field and short-circuited a pair of drives himself with interceptions. Mariota's first pick came on the opening possession on a pass that deflected off Deebo Samuel and landed in the hands of Mike Danna at the Chiefs' 22-yard line, while the second turnover unfolded at midfield with only 22 seconds remaining and the game well in hand for Kansas City. The veteran backup did connect with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) from 11 yards out just before halftime for his one scoring toss, and Mariota would get the call against a second consecutive tough defense Week 9 if Daniels isn't healthy enough to suit up for a Sunday night home matchup against the Seahawks.