Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Practices fully
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota (Achilles) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Mariota spent much of training camp and the preseason managing Achilles tendinitis, but as expected, he's ready to rock for Week 1. The veteran signal-caller will operate as Jayden Daniels' backup versus the Giants on Sunday, while Josh Johnson handles emergency quarterback duties.
