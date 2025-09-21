Mariota completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders. He added 40 rushing yards and a TD on six carries.

He did lose a fumble, but otherwise Mariota has a very efficient performance under center in place of Jayden Daniels (knee). Mariota opened the scoring by running in a two-yard TD on the Commanders' first possession, then he iced the big win by connecting with Luke McCaffrey on a 43-yard catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter. Daniels may miss only the one game, but if Mariota is helming the offense again in Week 4, he'll be facing a Falcons defense stinging from a 30-0 loss to the Panthers.