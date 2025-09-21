Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Produces two TDs in big win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders. He added 40 rushing yards and a TD on six carries.
He did lose a fumble, but otherwise Mariota has a very efficient performance under center in place of Jayden Daniels (knee). Mariota opened the scoring by running in a two-yard TD on the Commanders' first possession, then he iced the big win by connecting with Luke McCaffrey on a 43-yard catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter. Daniels may miss only the one game, but if Mariota is helming the offense again in Week 4, he'll be facing a Falcons defense stinging from a 30-0 loss to the Panthers.
More News
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Filling in for Daniels this week•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: May start Sunday•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Practices fully•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Managing Achilles tendinitis•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Won't play vs. Cincinnati•
-
Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Nursing lower leg strain•