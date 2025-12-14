Mariota completed 10 of 19 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants. He added 43 rushing yards on 10 carries and committed two fumbles, losing one.

The Commanders leaned heavily on their ground attack for offense and also benefitted from a punt return TD by Jaylin Lane, but Mariota did hit Terry McLaurin for a 51-yard score in the fourth quarter to help put the game away. Washington's already eliminated from the playoffs and has little reason to rush Jayden Daniels (elbow) back into the lineup, but Mariota and his 10:7 TD:INT through 10 games is still just a placeholder for the second-year QB heading into a Week 16 matchup with the Eagles.