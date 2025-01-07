Mariota completed 15 of 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys. He added five rushes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Mariota played the entire second half of the contest Sunday, filling in for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (leg) who left the game out of precaution. The veteran played well, leading the Commanders on a touchdown drive immediately after entering the game. With Daniels' leg soreness being downplayed by head coach Dan Quinn following the game, it appears that Mariota will resume his duties as Daniels' backup when the Commanders visit the Buccaneers for a wild-card round matchup.