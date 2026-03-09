Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Staying in Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota is re-signing with the Commanders, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
The 33-year-old QB is signing a one-year contract with Washington for the third consecutive offseason. He was one of the league's better backup quarterbacks the past couple of years, and there should be a degree of continuity with internal promotion David Blough replacing Kliff Kingsbury as the offensive coordinator.
