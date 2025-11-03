Mariota is slated to start at quarterback the Commanders' Week 10 game against the Lions with Jayden Daniels considered out indefinitely after sustaining a dislocated left elbow in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Mariota came on in relief and handed off on all seven of his snaps Sunday as the Commanders wound out the clock in the blowout loss following Daniels' departure with 7:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. Though a recovery timeline for Daniels won't be established until he undergoes an MRI on Monday, the injury to his non-throwing elbow appears likely to result in him landing on injured reserve and could cost him the rest of the season. Mariota had previously made three starts in place of Daniels when the second-year signal-caller missed Weeks 3 and 4 due to a sprained knee and Week 8 due to a hamstring injury. In those contests, Mariota completed 52 of 78 pass attempts (66.6 percent) for 576 yards (7.4 YPA), four touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 88 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.