Mariota has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee after he was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Colts in London, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Mariota is dealing with a recurrence of the same injury that he sustained during Washington's preseason opener back on Aug. 14. Mariota was able to resume practicing fully before the start of the regular season, but he'll need to miss some time following his latest aggravation. The 32-year-old had started both of the Commanders' previous two games while Jayden Daniels (elbow) was sidelined, but Daniels is expected to practice fully in Week 5 and could be ready to start Sunday versus the Giants. If Daniels is cleared to play next weekend, rookie seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis would step in for Mariota as the Commanders' No. 2 quarterback.