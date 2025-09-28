Mariota completed 16 of 27 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons. He added 20 rushing yards on two carries. He also threw a two-point conversion to Zach Ertz.

Making his second straight start in place of Jayden Daniels (knee), Mariota and the Commanders' offense started slowly but eventually caught fire, only for the team's defense to be unable to come up with a stop when it needed one. Mariota tossed a five-yard TD to Luke McCaffrey late in the second quarter and a 24-yard score to Deebo Samuel in the fourth, while also leading three drives that ended in field goals in the second half. Daniels appears to be on track to return in Week 5, but if Mariota needs to take the reins again, he'll get a tough road matchup against the Chargers.