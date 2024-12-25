Lattimore (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in Washington's practice estimate.
Lattimore is still dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the fourth quarter of the team's Week 16 win over the Eagles. He has appeared in only two games with the Commanders since being traded to the team in November, and he could miss another if he ends up being unable to practice prior to Sunday's matchup versus the Falcons.
