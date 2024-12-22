Lattimore (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Lattimore suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. With Michael Davis (coach's decision) inactive, Noah Igbinoghene is slated to serve as the Commanders' second outside corner opposite Benjamin St-Juste for as long as Lattimore is sidelined.
