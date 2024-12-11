Lattimore (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Lattimore has yet to play for Washington since being traded from the Saints on Nov. 5, but his full practice session Wednesday suggests he's recovered from his hamstring injury in time to make his Commanders debut against his former team in Week 15. With Lattimore back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of Washington's starting outside cornerbacks Sunday.
More News
-
Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Won't play Week 13•
-
Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Limited Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Ruled out for Week 12•
-
Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Opens week as DNP•
-
Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Could return to practice this week•