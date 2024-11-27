Lattimore (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The veteran cornerback practiced in a limited capacity for the first time since being traded from the Saints to the Commanders on Nov. 5, suggesting he may be nearing a return to the field. Lattimore could help bolster Washington's secondary, having recorded 30 total tackles and two passes defended in seven appearances this season. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will offer the best insight into whether he can make his Commanders debut in a Week 13 matchup against the Titans.