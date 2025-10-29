Lattimore logged one pass defensed, an interception, during Washington's loss to the Chiefs on Monday.

Lattimore didn't record a single tackle during Monday's loss despite playing 100 percent of defensive snaps. That marks the first time across eight regular-season appearances this year that Lattimore has been held without a stop, though his playmaking ability remained on display when making a first-quarter interception of Patrick Mahomes, on a pass intended for Hollywood Brown. The veteran cornerback remains locked into an every-down role heading into a Week 9 matchup against Seattle.