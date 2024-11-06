Lattimore (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Lattimore sat out in Week 9 due to the hamstring issue he's tending to, and now it's threatening his potential availability for Week 10. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up Sunday.
