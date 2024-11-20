Lattimore (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that he's "hopeful" Lattimore can return to practice this week, making Wednesday's DNP a disappointing start. The 2017 first-round pick will almost certainly need to upgrade to at least limited work Thursday or Friday in order to make his Commanders debut in Week 12, when the Cowboys travel to Washington.
