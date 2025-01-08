Lattimore (hamstring) was a full participant during practice Wednesday.
Lattimore missed the Commanders' final two games of the regular season with the injury but now appears ready to compete. Barring any setbacks, he should be suiting up for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
