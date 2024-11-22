The Commanders ruled out Lattimore (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Lattimore has yet to practice with Washington since he was acquired from the Saints at the trade deadline 17 days ago. His next chance to suit up for his new team will be in Week 13 against the Titans. Coach Dan Quinn expressed hope that Lattimore can play against Tennessee, Standig adds, but it's notable that the Commanders have a late-season bye in Week 14 ahead of a Week 15 date against Lattimore's former team, New Orleans.