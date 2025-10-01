Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Secures six stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lattimore finished Sunday's loss to the Falcons with six tackles (four solo).
One of Lattimore's six stops went for a loss. The veteran cornerback has registered 18 tackles and four pass defenses through four weeks.
