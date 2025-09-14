Lattimore registered six tackles (five solo) and a pass defense during Washington's 27-18 loss to Green Bay on Thursday.

Lattimore played all 68 defensive snaps Thursday and finished tied for the third-most tackles on the Commanders behind Bobby Wagner (11) and Quan Martin (seven). Lattimore was acquired by the Commanders from the Saints last November, and the 2017 first-rounder brings veteran experience to a Commanders secondary that includes Martin, Trey Amos and Will Harris.