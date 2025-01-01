Lattimore (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

The 28-year-old cornerback has yet to return to practice since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Commanders' Week 16 win over the Eagles. Lattimore has played in just two games since being traded to Washington in early November, recording four total tackles and three passes defended. He'll need to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 18, when the Cowboys host the Commanders.