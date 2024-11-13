Lattimore (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Lattimore, who was acquired by trade ahead of Week 10, is now in line to miss his third straight game in Week 11 due to a lingering hamstring issue. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 versus the Cowboys.
