Gay went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Commanders' 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

Gay helped the Commanders keep pace with the Falcons when the offense stalled outside of the red zone, connecting on field goals from 43, 52, 41 and 42 yards in Sunday's loss. It was the fifth time in Gay's career that he made at least five field goals, and it was a nice bounce-back performance after going 3-for-6 across Washington's prior two games.