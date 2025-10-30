Gay (back) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Gay missed the final session of Week 8 prep due to a back injury and then was ruled out ahead of Monday's eventual loss at Kansas City. Matthew Wright stepped in for Gay and made his only kick (a PAT), but the latter's return to practice three days later is a sign of progress for the seventh-year pro. Gay's listing on Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he has a chance to play Sunday versus the Seahawks.