Gay went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Monday night's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Gay hit the left upright on a 50-yard field-goal try in the second quarter, missing his first kick since Week 3. The kicker later added a make from 53 yards to finish off the Commanders' first drive of the second half. Gay has gone 10-for-14 on field-goal attempts, including 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making all 16 of his extra-point tries over six games this year.