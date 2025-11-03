Gay did not attempt a field goal while making both of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Gay was back in action in Week 9 after missing one contest with a back injury, going without a field-goal try for the second straight game that he's started. The kicker has had an inconsistent campaign in terms of workload and production, and he has now gone 10-for-14 on field-goal attempts, including 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making all 20 of his PATs over eight games this year.