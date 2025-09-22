Gay went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made five PATs in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

Gay missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in the first quarter, but he later rebounded with makes from 46 yards and 56 yards in the second quarter, the latter of which was as time expired in the first half. The kicker has now gone 3-for-6 on field-goal tries, while making all nine of his extra-point attempts over three games this season.